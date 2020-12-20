



NEW DELHI: Days ahead of India taking up a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, India and the UK have held discussions on issues that are on the world body's agenda with the Indian officials briefing their British counterparts about the country's priorities including reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism. India and the UK held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues on Friday through the video tele-conferencing mode.





The UK delegation was led by James Kariuki, the Director of the Multilateral Policy Department of UK Commonwealth and Foreign Office, and included other UK Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi.





The Indian side was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits), Ministry of External Affairs, and included other officials from MEA, Permanent Mission of India in New York and Indian High Commission in London.





The UK side congratulated India on its election to the UNSC and both sides discussed in detail a wide range of issues on the UN Security Council agenda, the MEA said in a statement.





The Indian delegation briefed their UK counterparts on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure, including reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism, it said.





The UK side also informed of its priorities during its upcoming Presidency of UNSC, including Climate and Security and famine and hunger in conflict situations.





Both sides agreed to work closely and continue their engagement on all issues under UNSC agenda over the next two years, the MEA said.





India takes a seat at the powerful UN Security Council as an elected non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.







