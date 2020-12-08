



New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops remain face-to-face in East Ladakh and have been so since May. But Chinese soldiers remain hyperactive in other sectors as well, including Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.





The Arunachal Scouts were involved in a face-off in the Zekhinla Pass and Iphi Lake areas of Arunachal Pradesh with a patrol of about 100 People's Liberation Army soldiers on September 21. While this is a disputed area, it is well inside what India considers to be Indian territory.





There have been a series of Chinese Army patrols in the sensitive Lipulekh area, the India-Nepal-China tri-junction. This is in Uttarakhand. They have come in about half a dozen times beginning mid-October, sometimes on foot, sometimes in vehicles. The numbers have also varied, from just three or four to over a dozen. What has come as a surprise is the number of patrols-- four -- in just two days, October 23 and 24.





Infrastructure development is also continuing in the area. There are reports of a road opposite Tamza in East Sikkim, a control tower opposite nearby Yakla and new communication infrastructure opposite North Sikkim.





The Chinese have begun work on a number of major projects. They include:





1. The Xining-Chengdu rail link 2. The Lhasa-Linzi railway line and 3. Roads near the Hadigra Pass







