



BSF gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab





New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.





The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.





More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.







