

Ahead of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit next month, foreign secretary Dominic Raab of that country arrives on a four day visit in New Delhi today



Both sides will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues. Also, the purpose of the four-day visit is to help in paving the way for deepening of the partnership between India and the UK in various fields including defence, climate, trade, education, health, migration and mobility, in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.





According to a statement released ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs says, “He will also be having meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, and the Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal.”





From New Delhi, on December 17, Mr Dominic Raab, is going to travel to Bangalore and is scheduled to have a meeting with the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.





Both the countries are enjoying a strategic partnership since 2004, and over the years there have been growing cooperation in diverse areas including defence and there have been regular high-level exchanges too.





India and the UK are also preparing to ink a Defence Logistics Agreement, and a Defence Training MoU. The drafts of both are in the final stages and could be inked when Prime Minister Johnson comes next month.





The UK has been keen on deepening Defence Relations with India and in this context in 2019; both sides had inked the Defence Technology and Industrial Capability Cooperation (DTICC) MoU. Both sides are already engaged in regular training and exercises and two companies have also started investing the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.





As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, both countries are also expected to ink an agreement on the development of jet technology and Missile Simulation Systems.











