



Even though the Indian Army had tried to stop the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) from advancing towards the Sharsingma or Yatung valley, the satellite images gives a clearly indication that China has yet again stabbed the international community in the back





New Delhi: Despite the harsh winters, the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh seems to be adamant to continue with the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Meanwhile, according to a report satellite images suggest that Beijing has also continued the same stance all along the Indo-Tibet border.





As per a report by India Today, the latest satellite images which were released by space firm Maxar Technologies has revealed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has carried out massive construction of roads and civilian settlements, inside Bhutan’s territory.





Earlier in March-June 2017, the Chinese PLA had carried out massive incursions to grab Bhutan’s territory in and around the Doklam plateau and also threatened India strategically. Also Read - More Lies Exposed: Leaked Documents Reveal China Lied About Covid-19 & Mishandled The Pandemic





Even though the Indian Army had tried to stop the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) from advancing towards the Sharsingma or Yatung valley, the satellite images gives a clearly indication that China has yet again stabbed the international community in the back, especially Bhutan, by grabbing further land along the Amo Chu river, said the report. The images also suggest that these PLA incursions might appear to be critical to Indian forces in Eastern Zone.





Not only these constructions, but China has also clearly crossed the red lines drawn by India during the Doklam standoff. The two main red lines that India will not accept crossing of Doklam Nala to the south and Amo Chu to the east by the PLA, were drawn expecting the PLA never to cross them and were mutually accepted.





But, satellite images from October 28, 2020, clearly shows that China has built a bridge across the Amo Chu river. The bridge located approximately 400m south of the new Pangda Phase-I village is about 40-45m long and about 6m wide.





The bridge that crosses the Indian red line has at least seven piers and eight spans that connects eastern and western banks of Amo Chu river.





However, Bhutan had rejected reports of the Chinese having established villages inside Bhutanese territory in Doklam. “There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan,” Bhutan’s envoy to India, Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel, had told India Today.







