



NEW DELHI: India will for the first time host a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on Monday that will see the participation of prime ministers of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Another member-state, Pakistan, will be represented by its parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs.





As first reported by TOI on Tuesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, instead of PM Narendra Modi, will chair the meeting. While Modi was expected to chair the meeting, given that India is the host nation, the PM will be travelling to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday where he is expected to inaugurate an expressway.





Ahead of the meeting, official sources said India will continue to play a proactive and constructive role in the regional organisation seen as vital for promoting peace, security and trade. Participating in the recent SCO summit hosted by Russia, Modi had said that the Eurasian forum was being used to raise the Kashmir issue even though the SCO charter didn’t permit it.





Pakistani PM Imran Khan will for the second time this year avoid attending a meeting hosted by India apparently to show solidarity with the Kashmiris after India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. He had earlier skipped the meeting of SAARC leaders held by Modi for cooperation on Covid-19.





The SCO CHG deals primarily with the trade and economic agenda of the organisation and approves its annual budget.







