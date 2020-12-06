



New Delhi: To boost defence sector export, a webinar between India and Australia was held today. The Theme of webinar was “Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo”. It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM.





This webinar is the part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.





High Commissioner of India to Australia, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to India and Senior MoD officials from both side participated in the webinar and spoke about bolstering the relationship between the defence production and manufacturing ecosystems of the two countries.





Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (DP) stated that Australia-India defence relationship encompasses almost all major areas of military partnerships which indicate a greater degree of interoperability in defence and technological cooperation between two countries.





Further he mentioned that besides self-reliance being a motto for defence manufacturing in our country, we have also liberalised our Defence Acquisition Procedure as well as FDI protocols.





Indian companies BEL, HAL and private companies made company and product presentations on major platforms. From Australian industries Quintessence Labs, Memko, Mil-Spec Manufacturing, Prism Defence and Sentient Vision made company presentations.





The webinar was attended by more than 140 delegates and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls from Indian companies and 12 virtual stalls were setup by Australian companies in the Expo.





Agencies



