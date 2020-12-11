



Call for strengthening response to contingencies





India and Japan have discussed how to further enhance cooperation and interoperability between the air forces of the two countries.





They also discussed the scope for enhancement of joint exercises and training. A broader cooperation for strengthening collective response to contingencies was also discussed.





The two sides held wide-ranging discussions during the visit of General Izutsu Shunji, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF), who arrived on Wednesday and met his Indian counterpart Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.





Gen Izutsu Shunji called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and held meetings with Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Navy Admiral Karambir Singh and Vice Chief of the Army Lt Gen SK Saini.





On his arrival at the air headquarters, the Japanese official was presented with a Guard of Honour.







