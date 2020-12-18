



India's goodwill comes with no strings attached, says CDS Rawat; asks Nepal to be wary of China and learn from Sri Lanka.. 'Nepal is free to act independently in international affairs'. 'Nepal must be vigilant and learn from Sri Lanka and other nations which have also signed agreements with other countries in the region'





New Delhi: India's goodwill comes with no strings attached, said CDS Bipin Rawat and warned Nepal to be wary of China.





Speaking at an event, CDS Rawat said that Nepal is free to act independently in international affairs but must be vigilant and learn from Sri Lanka and other nations which have also signed agreements with other countries in the region.





This statement from the CDS comes after three back-to-back high-level visits from New Delhi to Kathmandu in the last two months.





Nepal Must Be Vigilant, Learn From Sri Lanka: CDS



Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel had visited the Himalayan nation in the last two months.





From Nepal, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is set to embark on a trip to India this month.





The great game between the dragon and the elephant for strategic influence in the Himalayas has escalated with both sides trying to woo the landlocked nation.







