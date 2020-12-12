



A video of the terror camp has surfaced from Balakot, where which slogans against India and Hinduism were raised





NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Balakot, where India had last year conducted a surgical strike, is back in news. According to intelligence sources, terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has resumed its camps in the region and is providing training to young recruits to carry out anti-India terror activities.





It has been learned from sources that the terrorists are being trained at Balakot camps to carry out anti-India activities on Indian soil. This training is being carried out at the same place where the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted the airstrike against terror launch pads in 2019.





A video has surfaced from a Balakot terror camp where slogans were raised against India, Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





According to sources, Maulana Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of terrorist Masood Azhar, was also present in the training centre and he has been appointed as the in-charge of terror operations against India. Masood Azhar is the head of Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad terror out and mastermind of 2019 Pulwama attack.





It remains to be seen what steps India will take to put an end to the terror launch pads being operated along the Line of Control.





On November 19, sources in the security establishment told PTI that Indian Army had carried out 'pinpointed strikes' on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to Pakistani military's unrelenting efforts to push maximum number of terrorists into India before the onset of harsh winters.





In the last few weeks, Pakistan Army has been aggressively targeting civilians on Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to indiscriminate firing by heavy calibre artillery guns to support infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials had said.







