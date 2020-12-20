



Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has released a video showing PrSM long-range precision-strike missile system carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be a Russian S-400 air defence system





The three-minute video , released on Friday on the company’s official YouTube account, showed a computer-simulated attack of the U.S. Army’s next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile on the enemy’s Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) site.





The Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, is a new surface-to-surface weapon system that will deliver enhanced capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using missile-delivered indirect fires out to 499+ kilometers. PrSM provides the Joint Force Commander with increased range, lethality, survivability and missile load out, as noted by the company.





Lockheed Martin’s PrSM missile contains an insensitive munition (IM) propulsion system and IM energetic payload capable of defeating the PrSM target set. It also features an open systems architecture design for maximum affordability and flexibility, is modular for future growth and HIMARS and M270 compatible.





Perhaps the key part of the video is the scene showing an aerial view of the “target” that has been identified as the position of the Russian-made S-400 SAM that included 5P85TE2 self-propelled launchers, 92N6 multi-role fire control radar, 91N6E acquisition and battle management radar and 5T58-2 missile transporter.









According to the Air Power Australia ‘s website, the S-400 (SA-21) system is the most recent evolution of the Russian S-300P family of SAM systems, initially trialled in 1999. The principal distinctions between the S-400 and its predecessor lie in further refinements to the radars and software, and the addition of four new missile types in addition to the legacy 48N6E/48N6E2 used in the S-300PMU2 Favorit.







