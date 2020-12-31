



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with Indian Navy conducted the successful maiden test trial of ‘SAHAYAK-NG’ India’s first indigenously designed and developed Air Dropped Container from IL 38SD aircraft (Indian Navy) off the coast of Goa.





The trial was conducted by Indian Navy to enhance its operational logistics capabilities and provide critical engineering stores to ships which are deployed more than 2000 km from the coast. It reduces the requirement of ships to come close to the coast to collect spares and stores.

Some pics of the evolution pic.twitter.com/00qzkW5uvO — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2019





Two DRDO laboratories i.e. NSTL, Visakhapatnam and ADRDE, Agra were involved in the development of SAHAYAK-NG container along the industry partner M/s Avantel for GPS integration. SAHAYAK-NG is an advanced version of SAHAYAK Mk I. The newly developed GPS aided air dropped container is having the capability to carry a payload that weighs up to 50 kg and can be dropped from heavy aircraft.





Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists, Indian Navy and the associated industry partners involved in the successful maiden trial.







