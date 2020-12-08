



by Major General Rohit Gupta (Retd)





Warfare is evolving in its interpretation and the emerging technologies coupled with futuristic security needs merit an in-depth analysis of force structures. While nature of the terrain and weather conditions may require intensive manpower, it is important to find the optimum balance which can lead to a lean and agile force across the spectrum of operations.





A few case in points include as below:





Armoured Regiment: Configuration of the Armoured regiment remains same despite technological advancements in tanks, supporting ICVs and combat support elements. Such advancements have led to increase in range, rate of fire as well as accuracy of platforms. The modern tank now fires a missile at 5kms and the squadron (hence the regiment) can easily cover a larger area and deliver immense fire power in battle. Despite these advancements, configuration of each squadron remains at four troops. There is a case to reconfigure it to three troops, but something more than pure consideration of tactical and operational employment of forces leave it at the erstwhile composition. It must be appreciated that a T-90 costs 1.5x a T-72 which in turn is 1.5x the outdated T-55. A modern MBT like the ARMATA-14, would be 1.5X to 2X the T-90. With increasing cost of modernisation, commensurate saving must accrue in equipment and manpower.





Infantry Battalion: Configuration of the Infantry Battalion has largely remained the same despite the change from .303 Rifle and LMG and RPG3V to SLR and 84mm RL and then to INSAS and 84RL, with better munition. Infantry battalions are now getting modern Sig Sauer assault rifle, IWI LMG and sniper rifles which provide better range, rates of fire and accuracy along with better night fighting capabilities and communication arrangement. The AK 203 is a definite improvement over the INSAS or the AK 47, for counter insurgency/ conventional operations. The case, hence, is for a three-company configuration as in advanced countries. The Infantry soldier will have to be multi-skilled to remain relevant in modern day battle.





Artillery : Over the years, artillery has improved from 25 pounder and 105mm towards medium-ization of the regiments. The 155mm Bofors are now being supplemented with Dhanush 155mm and the 155mm towed artillery coupled with Smerch regiments and additional Pinaka regiments. The guns also have the capability to neutralize 2-3 targets simultaneously with enhanced rate of fire and flexibility of switching targets. These indicate that a change in the number of artillery regiments is required, that can result in savings to get technologically advanced weapon systems.





Air Defence: With the planned induction of the S-400, air defence is stronger. Now reduced number of aircraft are required for air defence role. We are looking at an interdiction role of strategic objectives thus crippling the infrastructure and industry of the enemy. The isolation of the battlefield becomes an important task and with precision ammunition it can be achieved easily.





Drones: The drone/swarm strike on Saudi Arabian oil fields, influence of the Turkish drones in Libya and Syria against the Russians and the more recent Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict have also reiterated their importance in modern warfare.





These imperative technological upgradations / modernisation efforts on-board to weapon platforms or off-board on support systems however add to the cost of the exchequer. Sustaining such costs should be offset by a commensurate reduction of forces as also weapon systems in their authorisation. Nowhere, world-over in advanced armies is both, technological advancement as well as manpower, growing at the same rate. The Indian Army, however, does not appear to be downsizing. If at all right sizing has been attempted, it has been in the marginal cut in services which has been offset by raising of new formations and infantry battalions. In modern battlefield this does not stand to scrutiny as what matters is not number of heads/weapon platforms, but how they are equipped and their potential synergised. It is time the terminology of tri-services stops in its relevance of segregation and everything operational is assessed as synergised across full military potential.





That said, the solution is not simplistic either. Calculations for conventional warfare do not hold good when applied to the sub conventional domains. The problem is further accentuated by the rotation of troops to give relief from being ‘forever in operations’. It is a complex situation, which requires deliberate consideration. The dogma of multi fold threat must become the catalyst for change in induction of technology, which, considering the financial constraints of a growing economy, can take place by optimising the force strength both in terms of men and weapons / equipment. What is required is to evolve a System Analysis and Design model with an eye on the futuristic battlefield giving weightage to the silent attributes integrated across all three services.





Maj Gen Rohit Gupta, SM (Retd), is a combat Arms Officer, who retired as the Addnl DG Weapon and Equipment of Indian Army







