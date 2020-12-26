



Pakistan is scared with India' power and its acceptability on global forums





Scared with India' power and its acceptability on global forums, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed Jammu and Kashmir, an internal matter of India. According to a Pakistani media report, the meeting on December 24 "expressed concern over...Jammu & Kashmir".





According to news agency PTI, General Bajwa, was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, also discussed the external security situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





Dawn reported that they also levelled false allegation of ceasefire violations and frequent "provocative measures" along the Line of Control against India. "It was resolved that defence of the motherland will be ensured with the support of the entire nation at all cost," the statement said.





The meeting was held as Opposition parties in Pakistan launched the second phase of its protests on December 23 with a rally in Mardan city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to oust the Khan government.





The PDM has been formed against the Pakistan Army's interference in politics and installing "puppet" Prime Minister Khan through a manipulated election. The 11-party alliance has held massive rallies in major cities to seek Khan's ouster and press the powerful military to stop interfering in politics.





The Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied meddling in the country's politics. Khan also denies that the army helped him win the election in 2018.





The developments come even as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made another shocking remark against India. According to a Pakistani media report, Qureshi on December 24 (Thursday) said that there is no possibility of diplomatic dialogue with India.





"There is no possibility of a backdoor or diplomatic dialogue with India in the prevailing situation...The circumstances are not suitable for any dialogue at the moment," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn. Qureshi made the comments while talking to reporters in his hometown Multan on December 23, Dawn said.





This is Qureshi's second shocking remark against India within a week. Pakistan had on December 18 resorted to its malicious ways and spewed venom against India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Weeks after UAE banned Pakistani workers from entering its territory. Qureshi, during his UAE visit, made a shocking remark on India.







