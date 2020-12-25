



Khan informed President Widodo that the state of Jammu and Kashmir remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.





Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rang up Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to world leaders on the Kashmir issue, the country`s media reported on Monday.





This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.





Khan informed President Widodo that the state of Jammu and Kashmir remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.





According to reports, he stressed that the international community was duty-bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.







