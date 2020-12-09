



NEW DELHI: China has been developing several military camps in their depth areas all along the LAC since the 2017 Doklam crisis to enhance its preparedness during military conflicts, government sources said.

China and India are locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since April-May this year. The soldiers are likely to remain deployed on the forbidding heights through the long and harsh winter ahead as both the nations are yet to agree on the modalities of troop disengagement.





"The Chinese have been developing military camps in their depth areas all along the LAC. Around 20 of such camps have been observed with some civilians also around these places," government sources told news agency ANI.





The sources said that these camps can help the Chinese troops patrol their side of the LAC more effectively as well as react faster to the developing situations in the border areas, they said.





The over two-months long Doklam crisis took place in 2017 when India had objected to the Chinese building roads in the Bhutanese areas which would have given them access close to the key chicken's neck area which connects mainland India with the north-eastern states.





The stand taken by India was applauded by the global community as that was probably the first time that a country had taken on China militarily on the territorial issues.





In Ladakh, the Indian side has more than matched the Chinese aggression.





Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions.





The Chinese have also deployed close to 60,000 troops backed by heavy artillery, missile forces and armoured regiments. Meanwhile, India has moved its might to the highest battlefield in the world and deployed three full mountain warfare divisions on the frontline.







