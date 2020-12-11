



The charge sheet was filed in "Referendum 2020/SFJ case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in a Delhi court on Wednesday





US-based Pro-Khalistani secessionist group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has been perpetuating anti-India sentiments within the Sikh community in the Indian Army, trying to instigate them into committing a mutiny against the country, revealed National Investigation Agency (NIA).





“The SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise in mutiny against India besides trying to radicalise youths of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India,” the NIA said.





The NIA spokesperson revealed that based on the dossiers provided by the probe agency, and other central agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ – Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh alias Pamma – have been designated as ‘Terrorists’ under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





Meanwhile, NIA has filed a charge sheet against 16 Khalistanis based out of US, UK, and Canada accused in "concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of ‘Referendum 2020’ for creation of ‘Khalistan’."





The charge sheet has seven Khalistanis from US - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, Amardeep Singh Purewal, Harjaap Singh, Sarabjit Singh, S Himmat Singh , six from UK - Gurpreet Singh Baagi, Paramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh Bannur, Kulwant Singh Mothada, Dupinderjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and three from Canada - J S Dhaliwal, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Jatinder Singh Grewal.





All are members of Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani group outlawed by the Indian government last year.





The group which has operations in countries like USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.







