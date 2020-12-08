



The state hi-tech corporation ROSTEC believes in the expediency of developing the new fighter, possibly, in cooperation with foreign partners, the CEO said





MOSCOW: Russia’s state hi-tech corporation ROSTEC is working on a concept of an advanced single-engine light- and medium-class piloted and unmanned combat plane, ROSTEC CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Monday.





"Indeed, work is underway to develop a combat aviation system of the future in its light and medium classes. Under the design, this may be a universal platform in the manned and unmanned versions. The company is working on the concept and the operational requirements for such a platform. We are doing this on our own initiative so far, without [federal] budget funds," the ROSTEC chief said, responding to a question about the plans to create a light single-engine fifth-generation fighter for Russia’s Aerospace Force.





Russia’s Defence Ministry has not placed any orders for this work so far. However, ROSTEC believes in the expediency of developing the new fighter, possibly, in cooperation with foreign partners, Chemezov pointed out. The ROSTEC chief said "this is an interesting theme from the viewpoint of promoting such a plane for exports."





Given that such a fighter is developed and manufactured using ROSTEC’s funds, the company will be able to deliver it for exports on its own, Chemezov said. "Especially, if this is a joint development with some state. However, the Defence Ministry may purchase it for its own needs as well. Naturally, the plane will have to be upgraded to the level required by the Defence Ministry for its interior, if a decision is made," Chemezov said.





Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov announced in 2017 that Russia was planning to develop a fifth-generation light fighter in cooperation with other countries. As Head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar specified at the time, Russia would be represented in the project by the UAC as the parent organization and also by the Sukhoi Company that has developments on the fifth-generation fighter and the MiG Aircraft Corporation that has developments on single-engine planes.





UEC-Klimov Company Executive Director Alexander Vatagin earlier specified that Russia had the potential to restart the production of inexpensive single-engine fighter jets whose motor could be developed on the basis of the available RD-33 engine.





Russia’s Air Force Command made a decision in the early 1990s to give up the production of single-engine combat planes. At that time, the Russian Air Force operated MiG-23, MiG-27 and Su-17M aircraft of various modifications.







