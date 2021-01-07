



The Air Chief assured the full support of the Indian Air Force for Arunachal should it require any assistance





GUWAHATI: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has responded favourably to Arunachal Pradesh chief minister’s Pema Khandu’s proposal of Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) for Dirang and Anini.





The IAF Chief also assured cooperation for providing defence pilots to meet the shortages of pilots for fixed-wing civilian aircrafts to be operated for Arunachal.





RKS Bhadauria called on the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Indian Air Force for always being at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance to the state. He said the IAF has been very helpful especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.





The Air Chief assured the full support of the Indian Air Force for Arunachal should it require any assistance.





In a statement the state government stated during the meeting, Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) for Dirang and Anini was discussed to which the IAF officials responded favorably.





The IAF Chief also assured cooperation for providing defence pilots to meet the shortages of pilots for fixed-wing civilian aircrafts to be operated for Arunachal. The Chief Minister assured all cooperation of the state government to the Air Force in its defence preparedness.





Tripura chief minister, Biplab Kumar Deb called on the Union Home Minister and discussed the issue of sanction of Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Nischintapur at Junction point of Agartala-Akhura rail link.





The ICP would greatly facilitate passenger movement and in tapping the potential for international trade.





Union Home Minister assured that the Ministry would consider the proposal for sanction of the ICP.Chief Minister also briefed the Home Minister regarding the progress of re-settlement of Bru families in Tripura.





Deb also called upon Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari requested the Union Minister for supporting the State Government in speedier development of National Highways network by entrusting certain stretches of National Highways to the State Government and declaring more State Highways as National Highways in the State.





The Union Minister assured support of the Ministry for speedier development of the National Highway network in the State. Chief Minister also requested the Minister for greater support of the Ministry for facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises in the State particularly for cluster development of new Infrastructure Development Centers (at Lalchari, Ambassa and Jalefa, Sabroom) and strengthening of existing Industrial Estates (at Bodhjungnagar and Dhajanagar) in the State.







