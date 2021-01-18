



New Delhi: India plans to showcase its home-grown rotary-wing fleet, which has potential for exports to friendly foreign nations, as a centrepiece of the upcoming Aero India show that is set to be attended by over 35 foreign delegations. Indigenous platforms like the Light Combat Helicopter, a weaponised version of the Advanced Light Helicopter as well as the new Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be displayed prominently at the three-day show beginning February 3, which will also see a variety of home-grown aircraft flying, including the TEJAS fighter jet and two sets of trainers.





The air show, which will be the first major event of its kind to resume after the Covid-19 crisis globally, will be held in a hybrid format, with physical attendance at the Bengaluru venue limited but would be connected virtually to desiring participants worldwide. Besides the variety of aircraft in service with the forces, the flying contingent will include underdevelopment platforms like the HTT-40 basic trainer, the LUH and the Intermediate Jet Trainer, officials said.





Seeking to go from a buyer’s air show, the plan is to showcase products that Indian manufacturers have to offer to the world. A planned conclave of defence minister’s of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) coinciding with the show is expected to raise awareness about the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. “We are putting forward more and more of our vendor base at the show. That is where the backend of the aircraft is made. We plan to bring them together so that foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers can also start taking items from them,” R Madhavan, said CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).







