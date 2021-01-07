



AMRITSAR: Panwasi Lal from Mirzapur, who accidentally crossed the border and was imprisoned in Pakistan, was released after 11 years.





The Protocol official, AP Singh said that Lal was handed over to India by Pakistan via the Attari border on November 17, 2020.





Panwasi Lal's mental condition is not stable. Due to this, he did not know his way home, therefore his family had to go to Amritsar to bring him back to his hometown. He was handed over to them on January 4, the Protocol officer (Police) added.





The officer said Panwasi Lal has been jailed in Pakistan, and after his term ended he was handed over to India.





The family members said Panwasi Lal had been missing for the last 11 years and they do not have any idea how he reached Pakistan. His sister expressed her happiness to see him alive.







