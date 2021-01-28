



New Hindu temple is likely to be open for at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates around Diwali in October 2022. The temple is located in Jebel Ali and an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple. The temple's foundation was laid in February 2020.





Trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, Raju Shroff said that the temple's architecture will have a distinct Arabian aesthetics and will be home to 11 Hindu deities. He said that the temple is still under construction. Khaleej Times quoted him as saying, "Piling, shoring and casting of basements one and two are complete as of now. We are on track to open during Diwali 2022."





After completion of the construction, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location. Shroff said, "We want to give back to the local economy and this is our way to repay the gratitude we have for the UAE leadership for celebrating religious tolerance."







