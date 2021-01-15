



The marginal increase in the percentage of cold injuries in terms of the deployment is not just in Ladakh but cutting across all high altitude areas





There has been a large scale deployment of Indian troops in Ladakh even during the peak winter but thankfully the cold injuries have not spiked this time in comparison to last year.





With a massive deployment ranging from 30,000-40,000 in the icy heights, the winter casualties were expected to be a challenge, but the timely winter supplies have ensured the numbers remain low.





Cold-related injuries in height last year were 0.13 per cent, however, this year, despite a larger deployment in those, there have been 0.15 per cent injuries, Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said during his annual press conference on January 12.





This is due to infrastructure development, clothing, special tents and other logistics, Gen MM Naravane said.





The Indian forces prepared for the winter much in advance expecting the standoff with the Chinese forces to continue even in the winter and stocked up on winter supplies like special clothing, Arctic tents, and also set up special shelters to withstand the cold.





Making arrangements for deploying troops at more than 12,000 feet in normal times is a challenge, and in these circumstances, when the number of troops was much more, it was a mission in itself, officials said.





The winter clothing and gear that had to be amassed included special three-layered jackets and trousers, boots, snow goggles, facemask, rucksacks etc. Temperature-controlled special tents and prefabricated huts that can maintain the optimum temperature were essential for providing shelter at the freezing heights where oxygen levels are also low in Ladakh.





"It was this massive exercise of stocking up material since August-September that resulted in ensuring the cold injuries and casualties are less," an official said.





Urgent purchase of additional high altitude winter clothing from US was made keeping in mind the needs of the enhanced troop deployment in Ladakh in peak winter amid the military tussle with China.





The items were purchased under LEMOA, the Logistics Exchange Memorandum Agreement (LEMOA) between India and US that facilitates logistical support, supplies and services between the armed forces of the two countries. These include clothing, food, lubricants, spare parts, medical services among other essentials.







