Less than a week before Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired the Unified Command meeting in Jammu with top security force officials in attendance. The L-G carried out a detailed review of the security situation and operational preparedness of the forces.





The key focus remained on Pakistan"s strategy to "reactivate" old terror groups. Security grid discussed inputs by intelligence agencies that terror groups like Al Badr, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and Ghaznavi force are being revived with aid of Pakistan.





Sources say that "This is a clever ploy by Pakistan to promote those outfits which had gone into oblivion to divert attention from terror groups like Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This as Pakistan is under radar of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





Under pressure from the international body, Pakistan's anti-terrorism department has arrested and jailed several UN Designated terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and its founder Hafiz Saeed in the past few weeks. These terror groups are also looking to radicalise youth and induct them into terror organisation.





Meanwhile, later in the evening on Thursday, LG Manoj Sinha tweeted: "Closely examining the radicalization process is the need of the hour, which I believe is fourth generation warfare. We should assess and develop resources, measures and mechanisms, required to counter such elements and extremist ideologies."





Attending a function of JKNPF, he said "Laid emphasis on adopting an integrated approach for de-radicalization and counter-radicalization through seamlessly involving three pillars-civil society including Muftis & community influencers, family and civil administration."





While sources said Pakistan has increased the number of weapon droppings via drones, security agencies informed the L-G that the threat has been dealt with effectively in J&K. Similarly, several tunnels have been found in quick succession. A top officer said, "While Pakistan is looking at new strategies, we are quick to counter them."





On the other hand, security forces deliberated on "surrender policy". There have been a dozen surrenders in Kashmir Valley in the last one year, which forces believe is a mark of confidence in the system. Many, however, felt that surrender policy should be a documented policy, with rehabilitation to the surrendered militants to encourage more such surrenders.





According to sources, both Army and J&K Police suggested allowing 4G in the Union Territory since the prolonged restriction was affecting livelihood and hampering the students from online classes.





DG J&K Dilbagh Singh along with IG Kashmir and IG Jammu, ADG CRPF and top Army Commanders were present at the meet. This is the first key strategy meeting on security in J&K ahead of the summer.







