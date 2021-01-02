



Xi Jinping on December 19 appointed a new General as the Commander of the PLA's Western Theatre Command which oversees the China-India border. India has occupied 13 critical heights and mountain passes along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso. The SFF troops are holding 13 critical heights





New Delhi: New satellite images have reaffirmed India’s strategic deployment in Pangong Tso, Spanggur Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The images were shared by OSINT analyst “d-atis” on Twitter.





Last year in August, Vikas Battalion, India’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) unit, under the cover of darkness outfoxed the PLA by occupying 13 critical heights and mountain passes along the South Bank of the Pangong Tso – a glacial lake at 16,000 ft.





The SFF is a special force comprising Tibetan refugees which was raised after the India-China war of 1962.

Throughout the #IndiaChinaStandOff, the silence of #India's political leadership enabled many to create havoc & panic, however images tactfully released at the end of 2020 when geolocated re-affirm Indian strategic deployments in #PangongTso & #SpanggurTso pic.twitter.com/VSbY1MrRdy — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) January 1, 2021





China has also deployed troops just a few metres away from the Indian position on the heights.





Rattled by India’s covert action, China has already started developing infrastructure along the LAC aggressively. As per the reports, the PLA is developing infrastructure near the Karakoram Pass and Rechin La.





It is also building permanent integrated habitable infrastructure terming as model villages and top sources have told IANS that new complexes have come up approximately 5.5 km North-East of Chinese PLA camp, also known as Gobak Camp, in Rudok located near Pangong Tso.







