



"The 9x19 mm carbine killer is here. Presenting, the best Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) weapon. The Joint Venture Protective Carbine can shred steel and body armour. First of a series of videos on the JVPC. Notice the minimal recoil even in full automatic mode...not being cheeky here, but I didn't even feel the stock against my face" says Sandeep Unnithan of India Today. This video was posted in September 2017.





This is one awesome weapon, from the video we can see the amazing recoil mitigation used and the fire rate delivery is so smooth and seamless. The weapon seems to be a similar version to the American Heckler & Koch MP7 which uses armour-piercing cartridge. The next iteration of this weapon could be with a 50 round drum magazine. One can also see the BEL developed "Trinetra" laser holographic (red dot) sight on the Carbine.





Notably, in December 2020, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stated that the JVPC, jointly developed by its Pune-based facility and the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), had completed its final phase of user trials by the Army and was ready for induction.





The Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) is not just slated to replace the ageing 9 mm carbine currently in use by the armed forces but would also modernise the armoury of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), like the CRPF and BSF, and state police forces.





The JVPC is primarily a gas-operated automatic 5.56 x 30 mm calibre weapon of a semi-bullpup category because of the positioning of its action and trigger. The carbine — a weapon that has a barrel shorter than rifle — has been designed as per Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs). The JVPC is also sometimes referred to as Modern Sub Machine Carbine (MSMC) that can fire at the rate of 700 rounds per minute.





The weapon system has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the Close Quarter Battle or CQB operations and its low recoil action ensures that the weapon is stable during firing, and a modular mechanism makes it easy for maintenance. The effective range of the carbine is more than 100 m and weighs about three kilograms. It can penetrate 3.5 mm mild steel and 23-layer soft armour at 100 metres as shown in the video.





Here is a the longer version of the Video with a detailed explanation of the weapon











