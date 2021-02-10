



Bangalore: Aerospace major Airbus on Friday said its geospatial digital platform delivering satellite imagery, analytics and services, OneAtlas, will partner with Bengalore-based start-up, HyperVerge, to implement and integrate new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analysis of satellite data.





Through this partnership, HyperVerge will propose new AI-based algorithms for automatic analysis on change detection on Airbus’ Pleiades and SPOT from the optical satellite constellation that provides high-resolution imagery.





Those capabilities will be made available through the OneAtlas on-line service platform.





The agreement with HyperVerge marks the tenth successful partnership for an Airbus BizLab-accelerated Indian start-up and an Airbus corporate entity.





It is also the first such collaboration for Airbus Defence and Space, which launched the OneAtlas Platform in 2019.





Airbus BizLab is a global aerospace business accelerator where start-ups and Airbus “intrapreneurs” speed up the transformation of innovative ideas into valuable businesses.





“The collaboration between Airbus and HyperVerge will help analyse satellite data generated with AI-based algorithms and provide industry-specific insights to facilitate better decision making in urban planning, defence, and security amongst other domains,” Siddharth Balachandran, Airbus BizLab Leader, India, said in a statement.





OneAtlas will provide HyperVerge easy access to premium imagery and industry-specific insights to develop solutions.





Agencies



