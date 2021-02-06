



Plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French aero engine maker Safran S.A have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the development of a high thrust engine. The Aero Engine Research and Design Centre (AERDC) of the HAL is developing HTFE-25 engine, a 25kn turbofan engine for powering medium thrust class aircraft. Safran was also in talks with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to participate in the 82kn Kaveri turbofan engine.





“The MoU’s scope encompasses a wide spectrum, including transfer of key manufacturing technologies, manufacturing & MRO of M88 (Rafale) and other engines, development and production of high thrust aero-engines related to cooperation,” states the HAL press release.





Safran has been already involved with the HAL helicopter engines that power HAL’s helicopters like Chetak, Cheetal, Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter. HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines have successfully co-developed ‘Shakti’ Engine for Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Helicopter. HAL has manufactured more than 450 Shakti engines in India at HAL Engine Division in Bangalore.





Aero India News



