By Invitation: The Gripen-E For India
by Mats Palmberg
(Vice President (Industrial Partnerships) SAAB AB and Head of Gripen India Campaign)
The Gripen E has been ordered by the Air Forces of Brazil and Sweden and deliveries have begun to both nations. The Gripen E has been developed to counter – and defeat – the most advanced threats in the modern battlespace. Its unique architecture makes this an intelligent fighter system that continuously evolves by rapidly embracing new technology and tactics in a manner that will always keep the IAF one step ahead. The Gripen E is arguably the most modern fighter in the world today and along with its weaponry, including the game-changing, Meteor BVR (Beyond Visual Range) missile, the Gripen E will give India an edge against all its adversaries.
Latest high performance sensors such as the AESA radar, IRST system, advanced datalinks and AI-enabled decision support gives the Gripen E pilot superior situational awareness and ability to “see first-act first”. The Gripen E for India Its low visual and electronic signatures with a fully integrated onboard self-defence and ECM suite with 360 degree spherical coverage, together with latest and most advanced weapons available, secures its mission success and brings the pilot home safe.
With its combat performance and power projection capability, the Gripen-E will assuredly provide the IAF with deterrence power in the region.
The Offer For India
We have provided a comprehensive response to the IAF’s Request for Information concerning fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The SAAB proposal delivers the perfect fighter for India’s current and future needs. Furthermore it supports India ́s ambition for stronger indigenous capabilities and self-reliance with the latest technologies for development and production of future fighters, such as the futuristic AMCA.
SAAB’s offer will enable Indian companies to take part in industrial processes of the world’s most advanced fighter, absorbing state-of-the-art capabilities and technologies with applications in both the military and civilian sectors. Through the Make in India initiative, a generational shift in full spectrum fighter capabilities will accelerate India’s indigenous defence and industrial ambitions.
The offer consists of very comprehensive Transfer of Capability packages focused on building indigenous abilities to design, develop, produce and maintain a modern state-of the-art fighter system platform. SAAB are going far beyond shifting any assembly line to India. Our offer provides for building self-reliant skills in India and consists of a production-oriented part, a design and development-oriented part related to the Gripen. SAAB will also provide a capability-oriented design & development aspect that is intended to support the indigenous development of advanced fighter aircraft such as the AMCA, possibly in close cooperation with ADA and the DRDO. The offer also includes an extensive indigenous MRO solution that will provide India with capabilities to maintain – and upgrade – the aircraft as needed in the future.
The build-up of these capabilities will require substantial investments from SAAB, the Indian side as well as from our International partners. Investments will need to be made in facilities, training, machinery and so on. However, these investments will very much serve as a baseline to create thousands of job-opportunities for skilled workers as well as for engineers and technicians. The spill-over effect will be substantial and also DPSUs will be able to benefit significantly from Transfer of Technology or Transfer of Capabilities.
The overall aim is to build an eco-system that in the execution phase that can support with local manufacturing of parts for ourselves as well as for our system partners/suppliers. SAAB’s successes over the years in forging meaningful partnerships is because the industrial cooperation forms a natural and integral part of any new business initiative. We are already sourcing aero-structures parts, such as sub-assemblies, machined parts and sheet metal parts and are continuing to undertake further surveys in the aero-structures area. We are now continuing on that process, together with our system partners, in order to find the right partners for our partners so as to reach optimum localisation.
No comments:
Post a Comment