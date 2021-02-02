



by Mats Palmberg

(Vice President (Industrial Partnerships) SAAB AB and Head of Gripen India Campaign)





The Gripen E has been ordered by the Air Forces of Brazil and Sweden and deliveries have begun to both nations. The Gripen E has been developed to counter – and defeat – the most advanced threats in the modern battlespace. Its unique architecture makes this an intelligent fighter system that continuously evolves by rapidly embracing new technology and tactics in a manner that will always keep the IAF one step ahead. The Gripen E is arguably the most modern fighter in the world today and along with its weaponry, including the game-changing, Meteor BVR (Beyond Visual Range) missile, the Gripen E will give India an edge against all its adversaries.





Latest high performance sensors such as the AESA radar, IRST system, advanced datalinks and AI-enabled decision support gives the Gripen E pilot superior situational awareness and ability to “see first-act first”. The Gripen E for India Its low visual and electronic signatures with a fully integrated onboard self-defence and ECM suite with 360 degree spherical coverage, together with latest and most advanced weapons available, secures its mission success and brings the pilot home safe.





With its combat performance and power projection capability, the Gripen-E will assuredly provide the IAF with deterrence power in the region.





The Offer For India