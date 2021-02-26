



L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced on Thursday that the firm has been selected by Airbus, as part of the 'Skywise Partner Program', to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus' Skywise platform.





More than 130 airlines across the world are already connected to Airbus' Skywise platform. The platform is playing a crucial role in enabling and accelerating the digital transformation of the aviation sector, explained an LTTS release.





"LTTS will support the airlines in the development of complex workflows, creation of new interfaces between their existing information systems and Skywise and also provide assistance in their digital transformation with Skywise," added the release.





According to the release, LTTS has several highly experienced engineers and data scientists who are going to work exclusively on the Skywise platform. They will come up with solutions to address the digital transformation needs of airlines as well as the fast-expanding Skywise ecosystem.





LTTS' demonstrated experience in building digital engineering platforms based on strong domain knowledge help strengthen the interdependencies these digital technologies are enabling, read the release.





Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services commented, "Airbus is one of our valued customers in the aerospace domain, a sector which offers tremendous potential for disruptive business opportunities. We are delighted to be selected as a partner for Airbus Skywise program, a true reflection of our long-standing partnership with an important market leader like Airbus and our deep understanding of Airbus' product development and customer needs".







