



The iSea-25HD is a member of the iSea family of compact observation systems that were especially designed for the harsh naval environment





Controp will supply iSea-25HD observation systems for installation on new Indian Navy warships under construction at L&T’s shipyards, to be delivered during 2020 and 2021. Capable of maintaining boresight even in conditions of shocks and vibrations, the iSea-25HD incorporates digital and mechanical compensatory mechanisms developed by Controp to significantly enhance image quality. The iSea-25HD lightweight system provides maximum range surveillance using highly sensitive sensors, including a high-performance thermal imaging (TI) camera using 3-5μm IR detector with a continuous zoom lens, a high-sensitivity colour day camera, and an eye-safe laser range finder (LRF).





The iSea systems provide maximum sensor range performance by using highly sensitive sensors, gyro-stabilization and unique video enhancement algorithms.





CONTROP's iSea family of EO/IR systems may be integrated with the vessel's systems and offer a full solution for naval and maritime operational requirements.





MAIN FEATURES





Superior Gyro-stabilized Image Multi-Spectral Imaging Advanced Image Processing Lightweight and Compact Design Naval Qualiﬁed Integrated with Vessel's Systems





APPLICATIONS





Search & Rescue Law Enforcement EEZ Protection Remote Weapon Station Counter Piracy Special Operations









