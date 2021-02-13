Despite Glitches Modi Supporters Turn To Indian App Koo To Teach Twitter A Lesson
Koo is still very unstable..... cannot find find people etc— Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) February 10, 2021
Am prepared to be patient, but this needs sorting out
Koo has some extra features like,edit koo, cropping of pictures, I believe it will come up as a new revolution in Aatmnirbhar Bharat,if it works on some glitches that are there.👍— पूनम अर्चना सिंह (@kshatriyarch) February 10, 2021
Enjoying koo’ing’ at the moment.😊
Twitter seems to hold itself above the laws of the Indian State.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 10, 2021
It is picking and choosing what law to follow and what not to.
I had raised this issue in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha yesterday, but zero hour wasn’t taken up yesterday.
Requesting @GoI_MeitY to act stringently. https://t.co/jGbtzqj84y
Reality of #koorevolution has struck !— Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) February 9, 2021
We the People have imbibed Koo 👍https://t.co/WkQRChsGAT
However, we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve, and are exploring options under Indian law.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 10, 2021
Indian government expressed unhappiness over @TwitterSafety's blog ahead of meeting with minister @rsprasad . Interesting fact is that government decided to write it on #Koo rather than #Twitter pic.twitter.com/54NzhyONOh— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 10, 2021
You state that you are platform . Then you decide what to delete & what not . You have to act acc to law of land . You can’t have your own rules . The country is governed based on Constitution not some corporate rules . https://t.co/zHmdv4eC60— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 10, 2021
