



Panaji: Expanding its area of operations, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) had signed an agreement with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), Visakhapatnam to utilise HSL’s facilities to repair and build warships for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. The move will not only see GSL expanding its footprint beyond Goa, but will also allow the defence public sector unit to build and repair bigger and more complex warships.





GSL inked the memorandum of understanding with HSL on the sidelines of Aero India, which was held at Bengaluru. GSL also inked four other agreements with various industry partners to expand its capacity for indigenous shipbuilding, ship repair and exports.





“The MoU was signed with Hindustan Shipyard, another ministry of defence shipyard, to undertake repair and construction of ships on the eastern seaboard to take advantage of their bigger dry dock and draught available. This will enable GSL to undertake repairs of much bigger ships, thereby enhancing the yard capacity,” GSL chairman and managing director B B Nagpal said.





In 2019, GSL had also opened an office at Karwar, where the naval base INS Kadamba is situated.





Nagpal said that GSL will also collaborate with Singapore-based firm SeaTech to explore engineering design work at GSL’s research and development centre. GSL is also exploring export of patrol craft and offshore patrol vessels to Bangladesh.











