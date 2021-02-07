



Grene Robotics has signed an MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to jointly develop Autonomous MANPAD Data Link (ADML) system, a first-of-its-kind air defence solution that brings isolated MANPAD operators into a networked environment.





MV Rajasekhar, Director (R&D), said, “AMDL is a state-of-the-art data link system, which exploits AI to provide a comprehensive air defence solution. We are happy to be partnering with Grene Robotics, which is a niche company working in the core areas of AI and Robotics.”





The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 show on Friday.





This technological collaboration has significance for various C5ISRT (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Collaboration, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting) segments and will reduce the asymmetries in controlled warfare. The technology will be the first to be deployed on MANPADS (short-range weapon systems).





MANPADS are forward-deployed Air Defence Systems widely used across the world. The AMDL addresses existing operational limitations in forward areas enabling the Command Centre to give real time firing commands to the soldier leveraging sensor-to-sight capabilities using Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.





The system has the capability to reduce fratricide, improve dispersed deployment and make MANPADS all-weather capable. The communication system enables real-time target assignment and complete engagement cycle management, which in turn improves the Observe Orient Decide and Act (OODA) loop. The AMDL, thereby, enables greater dispersal of launcher elements in the object area.





AMDL is the answer to the armed forces’ demand for a “Connected Soldier”, who is well served by an augmented reality mechanism and a single-window interface providing real-time combat intelligence to precisely target and neutralise threats.







