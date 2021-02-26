



Assam ditched violence image, now known for development, education, tourism: Amit Shah





Reaching out to militant outfits who bid farewell to arms in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said all promises made to 1,040 surrendered youths from Karbi Anglong will be fulfilled within a year. Welcoming the insurgents to mainstream society, Shah said they can enjoy all the rights and privileges like any other Indian citizen.





"On February 23, extremist youths from five groups laid down arms... I want to assure you that the promises made to you by our officers will be fulfilled within one year to assimilate you into the mainstream," he told a public rally here.





Praising their decision to lay down arms, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work for the development of the region and has already prepared the framework for North East's development.





"Development can happen only when there is peace. Assam is now on the path of development," he said, enumerating the peace agreements signed in Assam and the rest of the North East.





He alleged that the greater Karbi Anglong district was a totally disturbed area during the Congress rule for decades and there was bloodshed everywhere.





"Only the BJP has worked for the development of this region... So, I request you to press the lotus button to elect us and we will make this area the most developed," he added.





Shah said the BJP, if voted back to power, will announce a special package to complete a law college, a model degree college and a planetarium in Karbi Anglong within one year.





He promised to make Assam flood-free over the next five years and provide optimum irrigation facilities.





Accusing the successive Congress governments of not paying due respect to the state's icons, Shah said it was the BJP government at the Centre that conferred Bharat Ratna on legendary singer, lyricist, musician, poet and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika.





Dreaded militant commander Ingti Kathar Songbijit and 1,039 other insurgents from five groups of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts laid down their arms in front of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Tuesday and pledged to join the mainstream.





The militants belonged to People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People's Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United People's Liberation Army (UPLA).





They also surrendered 338 firearms, including 58 AK- series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs along with a huge quantity of ammunition.







