New Delhi: Acting on the Central government's orders, Twitter India on Monday blocked around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts for promoting fake and provocative content. As per sources, the micro-blogging giant blocked the malicious tweets and accounts which were inciting people for "genocide".





Many Twitter accounts belonging to prominent people including Prasar Bharati's CEO were withheld in India. Twitter issued a statement saying this action is usually taken following a “properly scoped request from an authorised entity.”





In its statement, Twitter said, "In our effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country."





"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify affected account holders," it added.







