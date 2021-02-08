



BANGALORE: Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is training Indian specialists in operating and repairing Russian missiles of various designation, Tactical Missiles Corporation told TASS at the Aero India 2021 international aerospace show on Wednesday.





"Indian specialists are receiving comprehensive assistance in operating and repairing items. The operational personnel are undergoing training, in particular, at the Personnel Training Centre on the premises of a subsidiary enterprise of Tactical Missile Corporation in Moscow: the Vympel State Machine-Building Design Bureau named after I. Toropov," the corporation said.





The training course including theoretical studies, using the educational tools and equipment of the Personnel Training Centre on the territory of Russia and theoretical and practical classes directly on aircraft on the customer’s territory, Tactical Missiles Corporation said.





Aero India is India’s largest aerospace show. This year, it is running in the city of Bangalore on February 3-5. Russia is featuring over 200 military exhibits at the Aero India 2021 aerospace show.







