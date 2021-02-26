



"Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation. Agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation," he said.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations, including in defence, connectivity and trade.





“Happy to welcome my distinguished colleague FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Discussed our bilateral relations, including in development, defence, connectivity, trade & culture,” Jaishankar tweeted after the talks.





