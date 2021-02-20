

An investigation by Greek City Times has revealed that Turkey has been an integral part of this warfare and has been aiding Pakistan in its disinformation campaign against India. One of the most prominent names revealed in the report and has been promoting Pieter Friedrich’s propaganda as an ‘amplifier,’ is Istanbul-based propagandist Ali Keskin



The pinned tweet on Ali Keskin’s Twitter handle contains a picture of the Turkish and Pakistani flags and reads – “Pakistan is not alone”.













It was noticed that tweets mounting to 'war-mongering' were shared by Ali Keskin and were further spread mostly by Pakistani handles.

Keskin on September 1, 2020, declared a war with Greece, UAE, Israel and France in tweet saying: “EU countries Greece. He took a combat position by supporting. Greece, UAE, France and Israel lurk. War is an art for us, we are waiting.”

Experts of propaganda warfare have suggested that an analysis of Ali Keskin’s tweets and social media activities highlight that besides coordinating with the Pakistani propagandists, he has been assigned to hit countries targeted by Turkey.

As per Greek City Times, another prominent name that emerged was TRT journalist Baba Umar, who is believed to be working for the ISI. Both of them follow each other on social media and promote each-other’s content as well.

Besides, Pieter Friedrich had done several interactions/productions with Baba Umar in the past.







