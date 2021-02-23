



The challenges of managing open borders with friendly nations like Nepal and Bhutan require skill sets such as intelligence and perception management rather than just brute force, Sashastra Seema Bal Director General Kumar Rajesh Chandra said on Monday. He was addressing trainee officers during the passing out parade held at the SSB Academy situated in Chandukhedi near here.





"The challenges of managing open borders with friendly nations like Nepal and Bhutan require different skill sets such as intelligence and perception management rather than just brute force," he said.





A total of 37 trainee officers of the 24th batch graduated after a 52-week course at the SSB Academy.





Addressing the gathering, SSB Academy Director Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla said the training course was completed successfully despite unfavourable circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak.





Assistant commandant (trainee) Sandeep Arya was awarded the 'Sword of Honor' for being the Overall Best Trainee, an SSB release said.







