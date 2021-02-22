



Pakistan’s Sikh leadership spewed venom against India during a function held on Sunday at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to observe the centenary of Saka Nankana Sahib. The function was jointly organized by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) during which Khalistani Sikh leaders including Gopal Singh Chawla instigated Indian Sikhs in the presence of Pak’s federal minister Brig (Retd) Izaz Shah.





India had denied the Sikh Jatha to leave for Pakistan owing to security reasons and the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the neighbouring country.





ETPB spokesperson Aamir Hashmi who had played a key role in organizing the function told TOI over the phone from Nankana Sahib that Pak Sikh leaders including Chawla, PSGPC president Satwant Singh, former president Bishan Singh, PSGPC secretary-general Amir Singh and others spoke on the occasion and announced to take up the issue of alleged atrocities on Sikhs in India to international human rights organizations. He also informed that the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh virtually addressed the congregation in Pakistan.





Pakistan Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mohinderpal Singh demanded from SGPC to return the historical religious articles taken away by it post Indo-Pak partition. “We have demanded from SGPC to return the bullet-ridden saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other religious articles which it had taken to India from time to time,” said he, adding that the Pakistan government wanted to construct a museum where all these historical articles would be displayed for ‘Darshan.’





Meanwhile, sources informed that Chawla and other Sikh leaders allegedly instigated Indian Sikhs to join hands with Kashmiri terrorists and jointly raise their voices against the Indian government. Sources also informed that Pak’s Khalistani Sikh leadership has also resolved to intensify their struggle against India with the help of Sikh fugitives currently living in Pakistan.





Pakistan’s federal minister for narcotics control Brig Izaz Shah addressed the gathering.







