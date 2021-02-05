



Rafael Advanced Defence Systems have been awarded a $200 million contract to provide an “Asian country” with the SPICE 2000 air-to-surface, the Spike ATGMs, tactical, electro-optically guided missiles and advanced communication systems.





SPICE is a family of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-ground weapon systems that strike targets with pinpoint accuracy and at high attack volumes, independently of GPS navigation, based on autonomous electro-optic Scene-Matching Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithms. The SPICE family, operational and combat proven in the Israeli Air Force and other international users, consists SPICE-250, SPICE-1000, and SPICE variants, with ranges of up to 100 km. The SPICE-2000 stand-off weapon was used during the Balakot air strike which killed more than 300 JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of Jihadis at their camp.





The Spike family consists of five variants (SR, MR, LR2, ER2, NLOS) of electro-optical, multi-purpose, multi-platform missiles, with ranges of up to 32 km and fire-and-update capabilities. To-date, Spike has been sold to 35 countries, including 19 NATO nations, with over 33,000 missiles already supplied and more than 6,000 fired in tests and in combat. Spike missiles have been integrated onto 45 different vehicular, helicopter and naval platforms.





The new contract also includes Rafael’s Bnet system, a family of advanced Broadband IP MANET (Mobile Ad-hoc NETwork) Software Defined Radios for tactical operations, supporting the modern digital battlefield’s needs with high-speed, low delay, reliable connectivity for data, voice and video on-the-move.





Rafael is a developer and manufacturer of advanced weapon systems and provides “forefront technological solutions that address the defensive and offensive requirements of the modern battlefield”. Rafael is one of Israel’s top three defence companies, with some 8,000 employees and numerous subcontractors and service suppliers domestically and internationally.





Aero India News



