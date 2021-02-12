The Saturn-Lyulka AL-31FP turbofan engine was developed for the Sukhoi air superiority fighters





United Engine Corporation of ROSTEC State Corporation participated in the international aerospace exhibition Aero India 2021 and holding discussions with cooperation programs with partners.





The UEC delegation held working meetings with representatives of the aircraft building corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), as well as Indian companies potentially interested in localizing maintenance services.





UEC cooperates with the HAL corporation on technology transfer for the production and repair of engines. The Indian side has received licenses for the production of AL-31FP and RD-33 Series-3 engines, and technical assistance in organizing the overhaul of these engines is being provided at HAL facilities.





"India has been a long-time important partner for UEC and we are developing cooperation in after-sales services and modernization of previously supplied engines," said the head of the United Engine Corporation delegation Alexander Skirdov. "UEC also counts on the interest of Indian customers in civilian products."





UEC representatives took part in the Russian-Indian military-industrial conference, during which they discussed with representatives of the Indian industry the possibilities of localizing after-sales service of aircraft engines in the interests of the Indian Air Force.







