



French Envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain on March 31 assured that despite pandemic, all 36 Rafale jets will be handed over to India by 2022 as per contract. “It's a matter of great pride, we've been able to deliver on schedule and even ahead of schedule in spite of COVID.





Right now 21 Rafale delivered to India, 11 already ferried to India, 3 are right now being ferried and 5 extra will be ferried by end of April,” said Emmanuel Lenain in Kochi. He added, “Total in 2022, the 36 aircraft will have been delivered as per contract.”







