



BHEL's has established manufacturing and inspection facilities at its Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant in Haridwar for their production, installation & commissioning and lifecycle support of these indigenous Naval Main Guns





New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the country's largest power equipment manufacturer, announced it has bagged the order for supplying two Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGM), main guns standardised for all Warships of the Indian Navy.





"Standardisation of these Guns by the Indian Navy for all major Warships has resulted in optimisation of cost and consolidation of expertise and self-reliance. BHEL is also working on an upgraded version of these Guns, with enhanced range, to cater to the future requirement of warships," the company said in a statement.





BHEL is supplier of critical equipment and services in the Defence & Aerospace sector. It has set up manufacturing facilities and capabilities to contribute towards self-reliance in Defence equipment production.





In addition to the thermal power sector, the company offers a broad range of products for other segments of the economy -- Transportation, Transmission, Renewables, Energy Storage Systems and e-mobility, Water Management, Defence & Aerospace, Captive Power Generation and Mechanical & Electrical Industrial Products.







