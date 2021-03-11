



MANILA – The medium-range ramjet supersonic BrahMos cruise missile system is the ideal weapon for the planned shore-based anti-ship missile project of the Philippine Navy (PN), its chief said Tuesday night.





"The BrahMos Missile and Launching System is the most promising alternative for the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System as assessed by the PN Technical Working Group," Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) when asked whether the PN intends to acquire the Mach 3-capable BrahMos missile for its inventory.





Bacordo said the project is being pursued as part of the Navy's requirements for a credible defence posture as envisioned in its ongoing modernization program.





"The project proposal was already presented to the Senior Leaders, however (it is) still for further approval by the Commander-in-Chief and subsequent funding," he added.





Philippine Navy chief, Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo

Earlier, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the acquisition program for the BrahMos would push through after his department and India's Defence Ministry signed on March 2 the implementing agreement concerning the procurement of defence material and equipment.





"As of now, it is a go. The implementing agreement recently signed will facilitate the G2G (government-to-government) mode of procurement," Lorenzana said.





When asked how many BrahMos batteries the country would procure, he answered only one would be acquired.





"One battery only. It will consist of three systems," Lorenzana said.





A missile battery typically consists of three mobile autonomous launchers with two or three missile tubes each, along with the tracking systems.





The BrahMos cruise missile can be launched from a ship, aircraft, submarine, or land and has a top of Mach 3 and capable of carrying warheads weighing 200 kg. to 300 kg.





The acquisition of a land-based missile system is under Horizon Two of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, which is slated for 2018 to 2022 and geared for the acquisition of equipment for external defence and has a budget of PHP300 billion.







