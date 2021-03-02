



An organisation named Jaish-ul-Hind has denied that it had claimed responsibility for placing an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai last week





On Sunday, Mumbai Police had claimed Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for the incident by posting a message on messaging app Telegram. A senior police official said that all possible angles were being investigated in this connection.





However, on Sunday evening, another message, purportedly by Jaish-ul-Hind, circulated on Telegram, this time denying any role in the incident.





The Times of India reported the message as saying, “By this poster we want to clear that ‘Jaish-uI-Hind’ has no relation with the incident… The alleged telegram account and poster has no link with JaishuI-Hind, we condemn Indian intelligence agencies for morphing and making fake poster… We are fighting for shariyah not for money, we are fighting against secular democracy not Ambani.”





“Jaish-ul-Hind will never (demand) ransome from kuffars and has no fight with Indian business tycoons. Our fight is against the fascism of BJP & RSS. We are fighting against the misdeeds of Narinder Modi (sic) against innocent Muslims of Hind,” the message, reportedly, said.





A Scorpio with gelatine sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.







