



As per GRSE tradition, the Keel was laid by a senior operative Mithailal Pasi, Structural Fitter of Shipbuilding Shop at the Main Works Unit of GRSE





Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition (CWP&A), Indian Navy, and Rear Admiral GK Harish, VSM, Director General of Naval Design were present besides Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, Cmde. Sanjeev Nayyar, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), Cmde. PR Hari, IN (Retd), Director (Personnel) and RK Dash, Director (Finance)and other senior officials of the Indian Navy and GRSE.





The company said in a release that the contract for construction of three Stealth Frigates under Project 17A is the largest ever order awarded to the shipyard by the Ministry of Defence with a value of over Rs.19,293 crores.









The shipyard, despite all challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic, had launched the first ship of P17A Stealth Frigate “INS Himgiri” ahead of schedule on December 14, 2020.





The Keel laying of Yard 3024 has also been achieved ahead of schedule, the company said.





P17A ships shall be the most advanced state-of-the-art Guided Missile Frigates, 149 m long, with a displacement of approximately 6670 T and advanced CODOG Propulsion enabling speed of over 28 knots, according to GRSE.





These complex platforms are equipped with a powerful weapon and sensor package capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of Air, Surface & Subsurface.





P17A Stealth Frigates are being built using Integrated Construction Methodology with enhanced pre-outfitting to enhance quality and reduce build periods.





Fincantieri, Italy is providing the technology upgrade and capability enhancement in this project.





An advanced PDM-PLM system is being implemented at GRSE to manage the project over its life cycle.





GRSE is currently executing two more major projects of Indian Navy pertaining to construction of four Survey Vessel Large ships and eight ASWSWC ships apart from the three P17A ships.





The Shipyard also received an export order from the Government of Guyana for Design, Construction and Delivery of one ocean going passenger cum cargo ferry vessel.





It also delivered FPV “SGPS Zoroaster” to the Government of Seychelles.







