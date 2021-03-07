



An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on routine training sortie carried out a precautionary landing 30 km short of Ahmedabad while returning from Kevadia on March 06.





The pilot, Colonel Nambiar displayed immense situational awareness and immediately carried out a precautionary landing on a civil road at Nadiad in Kheda district. Army training Command head Lt. General Raj Shukla and Air Force South-Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal Sk Ghotia were onboard. All the passengers, crew members onboard are safe.





Agencies



