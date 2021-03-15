



Moroni [Comoros]: Indian naval ship Jalashwa arrived at the port of Anjouan, Comoros on Sunday to deliver 1,000 metric tons of rice.





The consignment has come as a fulfilment of the grant announcement made during the visit of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to Comoros in October 2019, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros.





The 1000 metric tons of rice will be received by Foreign Minister of Comoros, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, in a ceremony today which will be attended by Ambassador Abhay Kumar through a video conference





"@indiannavy Ship Jalashwa arrives at port of Anjouan, Comoros with 1000 metric tonnes of rice. It will be received by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Foreign Minister of Comoros in a ceremony," the Indian Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros tweeted.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal had a telephonic conversation on April 25 leading to the deployment of a 14-member Indian Medical Assistant Team to Comoros.





In June 2020, Indian Naval Ship Kesari arrived in Comoros with a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medicines from India and a 14-member Indian Medical Assistance Team to work with the Comorian health authorities in dealing with the Covid-19 situation and dengue fever.





Two naval ships from the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy - INS Mumbai and INS Trikand made a goodwill visit to the port of Moroni from 10-12 May 2018.





Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal visited India from February 3-5 2021 to participate in the Aero India 2021 and IOR Defence Ministers Conclave at Bengaluru.





The visit of INS Jalashwa highlights the continuity in the exemplary ties between India and Comoros, the embassy said.





The shipment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice along with medical assistance extended by India to Comoros in the time of need reflects India's commitment to work together with Comoros, its maritime neighbour and partner in the Indian Ocean Region.





India remains committed to further strengthening its development partnership with Comoros that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR that stands for Security And Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region, the embassy said.





